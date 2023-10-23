Fake poll surveys won’t affect BRS, says MLC K Kavitha

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Exuding confidence that the BRS would retain power in Telangana for the third time, MLC K Kavitha said that the opinion of farmers and women were more important rather than the cooked-up poll surveys.“The war, this time also, is one-sided in Telangana Assembly elections,” she said while speaking to media persons in Solapur in Maharashtra.

She said that various opinion polls were being conducted during elections. “The opinion polls conducted while sitting in the AC rooms of a TV studio do not matter at all. The opinion of farmers and women is important,” she observed.

Kavitha recalled that in the last two elections, some fake opinion polls were conducted. Ultimately, the BRS formed the government with a full majority. “This time too, it will be a repeat of the party’s earlier performances,” she averred.

Kavitha recalled that last time BJP candidates lost deposits in 105 Assembly segments in Telangana. In the forthcoming elections, the saffron party would not get deposits in any Assembly segment, she said, adding: “There is no place for BJP in Telangana.”On the Congress manifesto, Kavitha alleged that the grand old party copied the schemes of the BRS government.

