KT Rama Rao steps in to quell dissent in Kodad BRS

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kodad MLA Bollam Mallaiah Yadav and K Shashidar Reddy shake hands in the presence of BRS working president KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad on Sunday

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

SURYAPET: After holding detailed discussions that lasted for three days, BRS working president KT Rama Rao managed to pacify the dissident leaders from the Kodad Assembly constituency and convince them to support the pink party’s candidate Bollam Mallaiah Yadav in the upcoming elections.

The ruling party has been besieged by internal troubles in this segment for the last three years with several leaders, including former MLA V Chander Rao and party’s former constituency in-charge K Shashidhar Reddy raising a banner of revolt against sitting MLA Mallaiah Yadav.

They also complained to Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy alleging that Mallaiah was involved in corruption and also filed false cases against his own party leaders. They also threatened to change their loyalties to the Congress after BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao allotted the ticket to Mallaiah. But before the situation got out of control, Rama Rao held discussions with the disgruntled leaders for over three days and resolved the issue.

He reportedly assured “good positions” for these leaders after the BRS retains power in the State. Shashidhar Reddy, meanwhile, said that they have no intention to cause any damage to the party as they all have a lot of respect for KCR and  KTR. He also vowed to work hard to ensure Mallaiah’s victory in the elections.

