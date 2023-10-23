Home States Telangana

Nalgonda medical college workers not paid salaries for 5 months

In response to this situation, last month, the workers staged a protest, under the aegis of the medical contract workers union of AITUC, by locking the college gates.

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, cash, hike

Image used for representational purpose only.

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Due to ongoing disputes between the principal of the Nalgonda medical college and the organiser of an outsourcing agency, the sanitation workers and security guards employed at the college have not received their salaries for the past five months. This situation has left them unable to celebrate the Dussehra festival.

Approximately 33 workers have been serving the college for the past three years. The director of medical education (DME) has not approved their salary bills, prompting the outsourcing agency to pay the workers from their own pocket. However, the agency stopped paying the salaries for the five months, demanding the DME to approve the salary bill.

In response to this situation, last month, the workers staged a protest, under the aegis of the medical contract workers union of AITUC, by locking the college gates. They demanded the immediate settlement of their unpaid wages.

One of the workers at the college said that they were only receiving Rs 6,000 per month for an eight-hour shift and this amount has not been paid for the last five months. State secretary of AITUC, Palla Devender Reddy, expressed his concern over the plight of these workers, who continue to face severe problems due to the non-payment of wages for such an extended period.

He criticised the ineffectiveness of negotiations with the college principal, as they claimed that the salaries bill was stalled due to a lack of work order permission from the DME for the 33 workers. Devender questioned why the college engaged these workers if they lacked the necessary permissions.

He demanded the immediate settlement of pending wages and an increase in wages in accordance with Government Order No.60 from Rs 6,000 to Rs 12,000. Meanwhile, collector RV Karnan told TNIE that he will speak with officials concerned and take steps to clear the pending salaries of the 33 workers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nalgonda medical college AITUC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp