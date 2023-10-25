Home States Telangana

Congress Vijayabheri bus yatra from Oct 28; Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi to join later

AICC leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be taking part in the campaign on October 31 and in the first week of November respectively.

Published: 25th October 2023 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leaders and siblings Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

AICC former president Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By B kartheek
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second phase of Vijayabheri, the Congress bus yatra, will commence on October 28.The yatra, during which the party aims to explain to the people of Telangana the “six guarantees” it promises to keep if voted to power, will see prominent leaders like TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre touring the State.

AICC leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will also be taking part in the campaign on October 31 and in the first week of November respectively. Rahul and Priyanka had launched the party’s election campaign from Mulugu in the erstwhile Warangal district, with a clarion call to the people to choose between ‘Dorala Telangana and Prajala Telangana’.

Rahul also took part in the first phase of the bus yatra, covering several constituencies under the erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad districts, where he not only promoted the party’s six guarantees but also criticised the BRS, BJP and AIMIM on several issues.

Speaking to the media, TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Kalvakuntla family, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, of misappropriating public funds in the name of constructing the Kaleshwaram project. Referring to the recent “collapse” of a portion of Medigadda barrage, he said the incident has exposed their wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is convening in Delhi to make crucial decisions regarding the remaining candidates for the upcoming elections.The party is likely to unveil its next list of candidates in the coming days.

