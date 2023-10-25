Crunchy deets: Suspense prevails over TDP participation in Telangana polls

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

Will it or won’t it? Suspense over TDP’s participation in Telangana Assembly elections continues as its chief N Chandrababu Naidu is still in jail and other key leaders like Nara Lokesh and Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari are busy with their tours in Andhra Pradesh. Though the State leaders of the party have categorically denied reports suggesting that the TDP won’t be fielding candidates in the upcoming elections, the question is who will finalise the candidates, chalk out poll strategies and guide the leaders in Telangana. With Lokesh resuming his Bhavishyattuku Guarantee Yatra and Bhuvaneswari too deciding to tour AP to muster support for Naidu, none of the key personalities are finding time to guide the leaders in Telangana.

Discontent brewing in BJP

After the BJP released its first list of candidates, discontent is brewing in the saffron party. Local leaders from Nirmal and Adilabad districts have decided to quit the party. A Ramakantha Rao, a follower of BJP MP Bandi Sanjay, too resigned from the BJP and decided to join the Congress as the saffron party allotted Sircilla ticket to Rani Rudrama. Several senior leaders in the BJP too were unhappy with the list. The ruling BRS is observing the trends in both the Congress and the BJP and trying to lure some important leaders into the pink party.

Is all seized cash, gold meant to influence elections?

After the mode code of conduct came into force, hundreds of crores of unaccounted money and a huge quantity of gold have been seized by the officials across the State. But, the moot question is all the cash and gold seized directly related to the elections? In a letter to the ECI, TPCC vice-president G Niranjan said that the public are put to hardships in the name of searches. Niranjan pointed out that a businessman from Kondapur, planning to go on a week-long vacation, took his gold jewellery to a bank to deposit in his locker. At the bank, ‘police’ in plain clothes intercepted him and confiscated the jewellery. They forced him to sign a receipt which stated that the seizure was done at nearby checkpost. The TPCC leader requested the ECI to direct the officials to first ascertain whether that cash is intended for elections or not before seizing it and to put an end to woes of the common man.

