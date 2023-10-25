Home States Telangana

Flag march held in Telangana's Sircilla ahead of polls

The SP said that they had identified about 118 of  560 polling stations as sensitive.

Published: 25th October 2023 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA /PEDDAPALLI: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Armed Reserve Force (CARF) reached  Sircilla and Ramagundam on Tuesday. Superintendent of Police (SP) Akhil Mahajan flagged off a flag march in Sircilla on Tuesday. Local police along with BSF jawans conducted a route march in the district headquarters.

He requested people to cooperate with the police in conducting fair and peaceful elections. The police will focus on sensitive police stations.Nearly, 200 central forces and BSF jawans reached Sircilla. A route march was conducted from the town police station to Gandhinagar, Gopal Nagar Chowrasta, BY Nagar, Sanjeevaiaha Nagar, and Vempeta, and the new bus station area.

The SP said that they had identified about 118 of  560 polling stations as sensitive. If anyone goes against the law, stringent action would be taken against them, he warned.In Ramagundam commissionerate jurisdiction which covers Peddapalli and Mancherial districts, Commissioner of Police Rema Rajeswari held a  meeting with Central Armed Force (CARF) and police officers.

