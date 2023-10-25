Ghar wapsi: Will Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy return to Congress fold?

A Seshacharyulu By

Express News Service

NALGONDA: Former Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, whose name was not included in the first list of candidates announced by the BJP, is likely to bid adieu to the saffron party and return to the Congress fold. If sources are to be believed, Rajagopal may join the Congress as early as October 27 in the presence of AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sources are attributing his possible return to the Congress to the growing belief that the grand old party is gaining in strength while the BJP’s popularity is on the wane. “More and more people are believed to be leaning towards to the Congress. The party is still strong in Munugode. That’s the reason why Rajagopal is looking to return to the Congress and contest from Munugode,” said a source.

Rajagopal, meanwhile, claimed that the Congress cadre were asking him to rejoin the grand old party. “I will take a decision soon,” he said.It may be mentioned here that Rajagopal, who is the younger brother of Bhongir Congress MP Venkat Reddy, successfully contested from Munugode on the Congress ticket in the 2018 Assembly elections. In August 2022, he quit the Congress and joined the BJP. Though he contested in the ensuing Munugode byelection, he was defeated by BRS candidate K Prabhakar Reddy.

Rajagopal has been keeping himself away from the BJP party activities in recent times and he was also conspicuous by his absence at the recent public meetings addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the State.

