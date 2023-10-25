'It’s a battle between KCR and Telangana traitors', says T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: BRS trouble-shooter and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday placated the ruffled feelings of DCCB chairman YVS Patnam Manikyam who has been nursing a grudge at the party leadership for preferring Chinta Prabhakar to him for contesting in the election for Assembly from Sangareddy.

Accompanied by Prabhakar, the finance minister visited Manikyam at his residence in Fasalwadi here and was closeted with him for over 40 minutes, persuading him to work with enthusiasm to help the party’s candidate win with a handsome majority.He is understood to have told him that the party would not forget the service that he would be rendering and as soon as it retains power, it would accommodate him in a position that he would be happy with.

Later, speaking to media persons, Harish Rao said Manikyam was ready to work shoulder to shoulder with Prabhakar and that there were no hard feelings anymore. He said that Manikyam has been working with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for the last 30 years and he has promised to provide a suitable position after the government retains power.

He described the ensuing Assembly elections as a contest between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was ready to lay down his life for Telangana cause, and TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy whom he described as Telangana traitors. He said the chief minister, after achieving Telangana, had made it an exemplary state in the country. In the 2018 elections, BRS won nine seats in the erstwhile Medak district but lost Sangareddy.

He expressed confidence that this time, the BRS will win Sangreddy seat besides retaining the nine seats it won last time. He said KCR is sure to score a hat-trick in the elections. When the Telangana movement was at its peak and when everyone was resigning from their posts to prove their Telangana credentials, Kishan Reddy and Revanth Reddy ran away without resigning.

He said that if the Congress party came to power, there would be nothing but gangs, communal strife, and conflicts in the State. There was no communal strife during the nine years of BRS rule. He said that Sangareddy also witnessed development during these years and many industries too have come up in the segment.

The minister said that during the Congress regime, even the industries had two holidays in a week due to power cuts, but now the employees are doing overtime. The Congress wants to abolish Dharani and bring back Patel-Patwari system, which will not be in the interests of the farmers.

He said that due to Dharani, money is deposited in the bank accounts as soon as the farmers sell their paddy to the government. The farmers do not even have to step out of their homes as Rythu Bandhu subsidy amount is credited into their bank accounts twice a year, and land registration is done within 10 minutes. He also visited Narayankhed and reviewed the arrangements being made for the Chief Minister’s visit on October 30.

KCR to address 3 public meetings on October 26

BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is scheduled to resume his poll campaign with a few minor changes on October 26. As per the revised schedule, Rao will address public meetings in Atchampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode on October 26. He will also address public meetings in Palair, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet on October 27. The remaining meetings would be conducted as per the original schedule.

