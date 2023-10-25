Home States Telangana

Jagga Reddy sure of occupying CM’s chair after 10 years

Published: 25th October 2023

Sangareddy MLA and TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy also known as Jagga Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By P Krishna
Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Congress legislator from Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy, alias Jagga Reddy, said that he will be the chief minister of Telangana after 10 years and appealed to the people to “protect” him till that time.

Addressing the gathering after participating in Dasara celebrations at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Monday night, he thanked the people of Sangareddy for supporting him over the years. “You have elected me as a municipal councilor and then as a municipal chairman. You have also elected me as an MLA on three occasions. I have achieved these positions due to your blessings,” he said.

“I am sharing with you that I have a desire to become the chief minister. I am not saying that I will become the chief minister after the upcoming elections, but aspire to become the chief minister after 10 years,” he added.

Alleging some leaders are conspiring to prevent him from contesting the elections, he said: “If they succeed, my wife Nirmala will enter the fray. She is better than me. People can reach her over the phone to get their issues resolved.”

Sangareddy T Jayaprakash Reddy

