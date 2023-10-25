K Kavitha invited by Oxford University to speak on KCR govt schemes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLC K Kavitha has received an invitation to deliver a keynote lecture at the Oxford University on October 30 on the schemes being implemented by the Telangana government. With this Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government programmes have gained international recognition. The renowned Oxford University in London, known for its global prominence, has acknowledged Telangana’s rapid strides of progress in India. In recent years, several programmes launched by Chandrasekhar Rao have attracted the attention of the Oxford University.

During her recent visit to London as part of the Bridge India initiative, students from different colleges were apprised of the significant strides made in Telangana’s development. Particularly, they were informed about the impressive measures taken in the agricultural sector, including the provision of Rythu Bandhu (investment support scheme) to farmers and the 24-hour free electricity supply to farmers.

Additionally, the efforts to recharge the rural economy through various schemes, apart from aiming to strengthen economic conditions in rural areas, but also represent a multifaceted approach towards enhancing the economic stability of villages.

The State government’s commitment to every household’s access to clean drinking water, as witnessed in the Mission Bhagiratha programme, has set a precedent for the entire nation.The progress achieved in the fields of healthcare and education, facilitated by the State government, will be highlighted by MLC Kavitha during her address at the university, according to a release.

