Major setback: Over 60 Mudhole leaders quit BRS

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: In a major setback to BRS candidate and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, about 60 local BRS leaders resigned from the party protesting against his “high-handed” attitude.The local elected representatives who quit the BRS included Basara and Bhainsa ZPTCs, MPPs, Bhainsa market committee chairman, and others.

Bhainsa Market Committee chairman Jadhav Rajesh Babu said that Vittal Reddy was neglecting the cadres and indulging in corrupt activities.He said though they had lodged a complaint with the party leadership against the MLA and urged it to change the candidate for the Assembly elections, the party leadership ignored their pleas.

The Bhainsa mandal ZPTC member Deepa Bheem Rao, Basara ZPTC member Vasantha Ramesh, Basara MPP member Sunitha Vishwanath, former ZPTC and MPTC members, mandal presidents, sarpanches and a few other local representatives resigned from the party. They would soon take a call on which party they would join.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: In a major setback to BRS candidate and Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, about 60 local BRS leaders resigned from the party protesting against his “high-handed” attitude.The local elected representatives who quit the BRS included Basara and Bhainsa ZPTCs, MPPs, Bhainsa market committee chairman, and others. Bhainsa Market Committee chairman Jadhav Rajesh Babu said that Vittal Reddy was neglecting the cadres and indulging in corrupt activities.He said though they had lodged a complaint with the party leadership against the MLA and urged it to change the candidate for the Assembly elections, the party leadership ignored their pleas. The Bhainsa mandal ZPTC member Deepa Bheem Rao, Basara ZPTC member Vasantha Ramesh, Basara MPP member Sunitha Vishwanath, former ZPTC and MPTC members, mandal presidents, sarpanches and a few other local representatives resigned from the party. They would soon take a call on which party they would join.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp