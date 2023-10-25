Many buildings in Hyderabad to accommodate 4 to 6 polling stations

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,986 polling stations have been identified in 1,688 buildings in the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district for the elections to the Telangana Assembly on November 30. Of this, 37 locations will have six polling booths in nine constituencies; 48 locations will have five polling stations in 14 constituencies; 212 locations will have four polling booths in 15 constituencies; 306 locations will have three polling booths each in 15 constituencies, 644 buildings two polling stations each in all the constituencies and 441 buildings will have a single polling station each in all the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district.

In Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad constituencies, six buildings each have been identified for setting up six or more polling booths. Likewise, in Musheerabad five buildings, and in Malakpet and Yakutpura four buildings have been identified for six plus polling booths.

Likewise, in Musheerabad about nine buildings each have been identified for setting up five polling booths, Secunderabad and Karwan (six buildings, five booths each). Four polling booths each in the buildings to have include Musheerabad (8), Malakpet (16), Amberpet (13), Khairatabad (7), Jubilee Hills (14), Sanathnagar (22), Nampally (18), Karwan (16), Goshamahal (17), Charminar (9), Chandrayangutta (29), Yakuthpura (19), Bhadurpura (14) and Secunderabad Cantonment (8).

GHMC officials said that there will be additions to the polling stations as Auxiliary Polling Station are expected to come up where the maximum number of electors in a polling area exceeds the prescribed limit (1,000 voters), auxiliary polling stations are provided bifurcating the existing polling station. Under the continuation of electoral rolls, claims and objections received up to 10 days before the last day of nominations, on October 31, 2023, will be processed and the final roll will be published on the last date of finalisation of candidates, on November 15, 2023.

They said that of the 1,688 buildings, the maximum number is in Jubilee Hills and Yakutpura (133 each) followed by Chandrayangutta (124) and Malakpet (122). The fewest polling buildings identified are in Charminar (95) and Amberpet (104).

The polling stations for elections are located in public buildings, in most cases. They will ensure that polling stations are situated on the ground floor of the building to facilitate voting for the elderly and disabled electors.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As many as 3,986 polling stations have been identified in 1,688 buildings in the 15 Assembly constituencies of Hyderabad district for the elections to the Telangana Assembly on November 30. Of this, 37 locations will have six polling booths in nine constituencies; 48 locations will have five polling stations in 14 constituencies; 212 locations will have four polling booths in 15 constituencies; 306 locations will have three polling booths each in 15 constituencies, 644 buildings two polling stations each in all the constituencies and 441 buildings will have a single polling station each in all the 15 constituencies of Hyderabad district. In Jubilee Hills and Khairatabad constituencies, six buildings each have been identified for setting up six or more polling booths. Likewise, in Musheerabad five buildings, and in Malakpet and Yakutpura four buildings have been identified for six plus polling booths. Likewise, in Musheerabad about nine buildings each have been identified for setting up five polling booths, Secunderabad and Karwan (six buildings, five booths each). Four polling booths each in the buildings to have include Musheerabad (8), Malakpet (16), Amberpet (13), Khairatabad (7), Jubilee Hills (14), Sanathnagar (22), Nampally (18), Karwan (16), Goshamahal (17), Charminar (9), Chandrayangutta (29), Yakuthpura (19), Bhadurpura (14) and Secunderabad Cantonment (8).googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); GHMC officials said that there will be additions to the polling stations as Auxiliary Polling Station are expected to come up where the maximum number of electors in a polling area exceeds the prescribed limit (1,000 voters), auxiliary polling stations are provided bifurcating the existing polling station. Under the continuation of electoral rolls, claims and objections received up to 10 days before the last day of nominations, on October 31, 2023, will be processed and the final roll will be published on the last date of finalisation of candidates, on November 15, 2023. They said that of the 1,688 buildings, the maximum number is in Jubilee Hills and Yakutpura (133 each) followed by Chandrayangutta (124) and Malakpet (122). The fewest polling buildings identified are in Charminar (95) and Amberpet (104). The polling stations for elections are located in public buildings, in most cases. They will ensure that polling stations are situated on the ground floor of the building to facilitate voting for the elderly and disabled electors. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp