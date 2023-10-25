Home States Telangana

Telangana cops form teams to investigate Medigadda damage

The Bhupalpally police, it appears, were in confusion after registering a case and issued different press releases regarding the incident on Tuesday.

Published: 25th October 2023 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2023 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

The damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage

The damaged piers of the Medigadda barrage

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: The Bhupalpally police, who registered a case based on a complaint lodged by engineering officials regarding the damage to the piers of Medigadda barrage, on Tuesday said that they can come to a conclusion regarding the cause only after the expert committee submits its report. The police have formed special teams to probe into the incident.

The Bhupalpally police, it appears, were in confusion after registering a case and issued different press releases regarding the incident on Tuesday. In a press release issued earlier in the day, Bhupalpally Superintendent of Police Kiran Khare said: “After scientific investigation done by police teams, police have ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy or mischief. Prima facie, damage to the Medigadda barrage happened due to a structural fault. Today, the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) inspected the barrage. They will submit their findings soon. As per requisition given by the Irrigation department, the police have stopped vehicular and public movement over the bridge”.

When SP’s statement was brought to the notice of Irrigation officials, a top official, on condition of anonymity, told TNIE: “How can the police conclude that it is a structural fault?”The point the official was making was that the police were not competent to decide whether it was a structural defect or not.

Later, the SP was quick to retract his statement. The second press release was silent on the ‘scientific investigation done by the police’ and the ‘structural fault’, going on to say that the police would come to a conclusion only after the expert teams gave their report. In the first release, the SP ruled out the possibility of any conspiracy’. But, the second release was silent on ‘conspiracy’. 

However, based on the complaint given by the Irrigation officials, the police registered cases under IPC Section 427 and under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. According to the police, the officials expressed doubts that the government property might be damaged by unknown offenders.

Investigation begins

Based on the complaint given by the Irrigation officials, the police registered cases under IPC Section 427 and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Medigadda barrage Telangana Cops National Dam Safety Authority

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp