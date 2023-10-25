Telangana High Court interim relief for applicant for job in judicial service

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a recent verdict, a division bench of the Telangana High Court, consisting of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N V Shravan Kumar, has provided interim relief to Karishma, a resident of Sundhilla village in Ramagiri mandal of Peddapalli district.The verdict was given after Karishma raised concerns regarding her eligibility in a petition after applying for the position of Office Subordinate in Telangana Judicial Ministerial and Subordinate Services.

According to Clause 5 (a) of the recruitment notification for the post issued on January 2 this year, candidates must have passed any examination between the Class VII and X or its equivalent. Notably, the clause explicitly stated that candidates with higher qualifications than the class X would not be considered eligible for the post.

However, Karishma, in her petition, argued that even though she had appeared for an intermediate examination, she had not passed it. Therefore, her eligibility under Clause 5(a) was satisfied since she had successfully passed her Class X examination.

The court, taking cognizance of her plea, directed the respondents, including the Registrar (Recruitment) at the High Court for the State of Telangana, Administrative Officer Mohan Das, Jayashankar Bhupalapally district court, to call Karishma for an interview.

Notably, the court has also issued an order stipulating that the results of the recruitment process shall not be declared without the leave of the court, suggesting that Karishma’s case will be given special attention.

In response to the court’s directives, counsel for the respondents requested a three-week adjournment to enable them to counter the affidavit. The case has been adjourned for three weeks to allow the respondents to present their arguments.

This ruling by the Telangana High Court thus provided temporary relief to Karishma, allowing her the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility for the Office Subordinate position as per the provisions of the notification.

