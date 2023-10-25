Too many Congress members eying CM gaddi

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As campaigning for the Assembly elections picks up, Congress leaders are going public with their ambitions, and proclaiming themselves as chief ministerial candidates.This is despite the party receiving a drubbing in the last two elections for the State Assembly in 2014 and 2018.

There is a popular notion that a constituency represented by the chief minister will be better developed. For instance, Pulivendula, which was represented by former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and Kuppam represented by N Chandrababu Naidu, were relatively better developed than other segments. Likewise, Gajwel represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is better developed, compared to other constituencies.

Several Congress leaders have been open about their aspirations to become the chief minister while canvassing in various corners of the State. Recently, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy, threw his hat into the ring, joining the ranks of chief ministerial hopefuls like A Revanth Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

During Dasara celebrations in the Sangareddy Assembly constituency, standing against the backdrop of Ravanasura, Jagga Reddy proclaimed his intentions, setting a timeframe of the next 10 years for his ascension to the chief minister’s chair.

Not in the fray, yet eyeing the coveted post

Seasoned leader K Jana Reddy had earlier expressed his desire to become the chief minister, attributing it to the Congress high command and his constituents, just like his colleague Venkat Reddy. Interestingly, Jana Reddy is not contesting the elections but he still made his ambitions public during a meeting with his party cadres in the Nagarjunasagar constituency.

Adding to the mix, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had noted during an open mike discussion with NRIs in the US that Dansari Anasuya, better known as Seethakka, also has a chance to become the chief minister. This declaration underscored a party-wide belief that anyone within the Congress could ascend to the chief minister’s chair.

While the airing of chief ministerial ambitions may be a campaign strategy aimed at enticing voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections, it has served as ammunition for the ruling BRS.

Leaders of the pink party have seized upon the ambitions of Congress leaders to criticise the party, contending that it may have many chief ministerial candidates, but lacks the support of voters.

The BRS has been sparing no opportunity to lampoon Congress leaders for engaging in a “rat race” for the chief minister’s chair.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: As campaigning for the Assembly elections picks up, Congress leaders are going public with their ambitions, and proclaiming themselves as chief ministerial candidates.This is despite the party receiving a drubbing in the last two elections for the State Assembly in 2014 and 2018. There is a popular notion that a constituency represented by the chief minister will be better developed. For instance, Pulivendula, which was represented by former chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhar Reddy, and Kuppam represented by N Chandrababu Naidu, were relatively better developed than other segments. Likewise, Gajwel represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is better developed, compared to other constituencies. Several Congress leaders have been open about their aspirations to become the chief minister while canvassing in various corners of the State. Recently, TPCC working president T Jayaprakash Reddy, better known as Jagga Reddy, threw his hat into the ring, joining the ranks of chief ministerial hopefuls like A Revanth Reddy, K Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); During Dasara celebrations in the Sangareddy Assembly constituency, standing against the backdrop of Ravanasura, Jagga Reddy proclaimed his intentions, setting a timeframe of the next 10 years for his ascension to the chief minister’s chair. Not in the fray, yet eyeing the coveted post Seasoned leader K Jana Reddy had earlier expressed his desire to become the chief minister, attributing it to the Congress high command and his constituents, just like his colleague Venkat Reddy. Interestingly, Jana Reddy is not contesting the elections but he still made his ambitions public during a meeting with his party cadres in the Nagarjunasagar constituency. Adding to the mix, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy had noted during an open mike discussion with NRIs in the US that Dansari Anasuya, better known as Seethakka, also has a chance to become the chief minister. This declaration underscored a party-wide belief that anyone within the Congress could ascend to the chief minister’s chair. While the airing of chief ministerial ambitions may be a campaign strategy aimed at enticing voters in the run-up to the Assembly elections, it has served as ammunition for the ruling BRS. Leaders of the pink party have seized upon the ambitions of Congress leaders to criticise the party, contending that it may have many chief ministerial candidates, but lacks the support of voters. The BRS has been sparing no opportunity to lampoon Congress leaders for engaging in a “rat race” for the chief minister’s chair. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp