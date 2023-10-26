Home States Telangana

BJP, Jana Sena discuss seat-sharing for Telangana polls

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan discussed the seat-sharing between the two parties, which had earlier announced that they will go to polls as allies.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Discussions on seat-sharing between the BJP and Jana Sena were held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The second round of discussions on seat-sharing between the BJP and Jana Sena in Telangana for the Assembly elections were held at Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday. BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan discussed the seat-sharing between the two parties, which had earlier announced that they will go to polls as allies.

The meeting lasted for around 45 minutes, after which Pawan Kalyan left Amit Shah’s residence.Pawan Kalyan had earlier announced that his party will be contesting in 32 Assembly constituencies in Telangana, following which Kishan Reddy and BJP MP K Laxman met the Jana Sena chief in Delhi and held talks with him last week.

There were speculations that Pawan Kalyan has sought a few seats for his party’s candidates. There were also speculations that BJP wanted Jana Sena not to enter the poll fray and sought its support in the Assembly elections in Telangana.

Shah to address public meeting in Suryapet

The State BJP leaders revealed that Amit Shah will be addressing the ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ public meeting scheduled to be held at Suryapet town at 2 pm on October 27. BJP State president G Kishan Reddy and other State leaders will be attending the meeting. This is the second public meeting to be addressed by Amit Shah in Telangana this month. He also participated in the ‘Jana Garjana Sabha’ in Adilabad two weeks ago and also addressed intellectuals and professionals in Sikh Village on that very evening. The BJP is also planning to invite Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address a public meeting in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency this week. The schedule of the meeting is yet to be finalised.

