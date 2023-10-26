Home States Telangana

BRS, BJP leaders exchange blows during TV debate

During the debate, both Vivekananda and Srisailam argued with each other. They accused each other of encroaching the lands.

Published: 26th October 2023 11:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 11:23 AM   |  A+A-

BRS MLA KP Vivekananda manhandled his rival and BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam during a public debate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA KP Vivekananda manhandled his rival and BJP candidate Kuna Srisailam during a public debate organised by a TV channel in Quthbullapur Assembly segment. During the debate, both Vivekananda and Srisailam argued with each other. They accused each other of encroaching the lands.

“Your a land grabber,” Vivekananda told Srisailam. Srisailam alleged that Vivekananda was the land grabber in the segment. At this juncture, Vivekananda rushed to Srisailam and slapped him. With both the leaders fighting with each other and their followers hurling chairs, the police had to intervene and disperse the two groups.

Taking to X platform, BJP State chief G Kishan Reddy said: “It’s shocking when a contesting opposition candidate is attacked and scuffled in public. Imagine if BRS returns to power even common people will be attacked in same manner (sic).”

“Death of Democracy wake up Quthbullapur and Telangana (sic)”, Srisailam posted on X.Srisailam lodged a complaint with Suraram police. The police will be seeking legal opinion to take action, said Medchal DCP P Sabarish.

