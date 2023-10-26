Home States Telangana

Gutha: Won’t quit BRS, will contest in LS polls

State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that there is no need for him to change loyalties.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Former Telangana Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Gutha Sukhender Reddy (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Terming the speculation that he and his son Amit Reddy are likely to join the Congress as mere rumours, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that there is no need for him to change loyalties.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said: “I won’t quit the BRS. There is no need for me to shift to any other party. My son and I will contest in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

“As the Assembly election draws closer, some people have launched a false propaganda against me. Even a few BRS MLAs are working against me even though I wanted them to win in elections,” he said.Stating that under the wise leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he expressed the hope that the BRS will retain power in the State.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy Telangana Assembly elections

