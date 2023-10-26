Gutha: Won’t quit BRS, will contest in LS polls

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Terming the speculation that he and his son Amit Reddy are likely to join the Congress as mere rumours, State Legislative Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy said that there is no need for him to change loyalties.Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said: “I won’t quit the BRS. There is no need for me to shift to any other party. My son and I will contest in the next Lok Sabha elections.”

“As the Assembly election draws closer, some people have launched a false propaganda against me. Even a few BRS MLAs are working against me even though I wanted them to win in elections,” he said.Stating that under the wise leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, he expressed the hope that the BRS will retain power in the State.

