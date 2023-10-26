Harish sees proof of BJP-Congress ties

By Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Referring to former MP Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy’s announcement that he would be returning to the Congress fold, Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday said that this was proof of the collaboration between the grand old party and the BJP to undermine Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s position in the State.

“Rajagopal Reddy, who joined the BJP just over a year ago, is now rejoining the Congress as part of a secret agreement between the two parties. In fact, BJP leaders meet daily and decide who to send to the Congress,” Harish alleged. He also criticised the Congress for not taking any action against its MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy for urging leaders of the grand old party to support Rajagopal Reddy when the latter contested as a BJP candidate in the Munugode byelection.

