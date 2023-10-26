KCR to resume poll campaign today

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign on Thursday and address public meetings in Atchampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode Assembly segments. Rao, who started his campaign from Husnabad on October 15, took a break during Dasara festival.

Meanwhile, Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy said that the party is trying to mobilise over one lakh people for the public meeting to be addressed by the chief minister at Jeellacheruvu village on October 27.

Speaking to the media after overseeing the arrangements being made for the meeting along with MLC Tata Madhu, he said: “I have succeeded in ensuring that the Palair constituency is developed under KCR’s leadership. People know what I have done for them. Nobody can stop me from retaining the Palair seat.”

Stating that he is a “native” leader and not an imported one like that of Congress, he said: “A leader claimed that he will be contesting from Palair to complete the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. But everyone knows what the real reason is behind his decision.”MLC Tata Madhu said former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao is using unparliamentary language against police officials. People will

soon teach him a befitting lesson in the Assembly elections, he added.

Trouble brewing in K’gudem

Ahead of BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s November 5 visit, trouble is brewing in the ruling party’s Kothagudem unit. Around 22 out of 25 BRS municipal councillors in Kothagudem are up in arms against sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who will be seeking reelection in the upcoming Assembly elections. They are said to be unhappy with the Vanama’s style of functioning and his Raghava’s interference in official matters.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KHAMMAM: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will resume his election campaign on Thursday and address public meetings in Atchampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode Assembly segments. Rao, who started his campaign from Husnabad on October 15, took a break during Dasara festival. Meanwhile, Palair MLA Kandala Upender Reddy said that the party is trying to mobilise over one lakh people for the public meeting to be addressed by the chief minister at Jeellacheruvu village on October 27. Speaking to the media after overseeing the arrangements being made for the meeting along with MLC Tata Madhu, he said: “I have succeeded in ensuring that the Palair constituency is developed under KCR’s leadership. People know what I have done for them. Nobody can stop me from retaining the Palair seat.” Stating that he is a “native” leader and not an imported one like that of Congress, he said: “A leader claimed that he will be contesting from Palair to complete the Sri Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project. But everyone knows what the real reason is behind his decision.”MLC Tata Madhu said former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao is using unparliamentary language against police officials. People will soon teach him a befitting lesson in the Assembly elections, he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Trouble brewing in K’gudem Ahead of BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s November 5 visit, trouble is brewing in the ruling party’s Kothagudem unit. Around 22 out of 25 BRS municipal councillors in Kothagudem are up in arms against sitting MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao, who will be seeking reelection in the upcoming Assembly elections. They are said to be unhappy with the Vanama’s style of functioning and his Raghava’s interference in official matters. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp