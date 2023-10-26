KTR cites Karnataka example, asks Telangana to reject Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people of Karnataka are suffering after voting the Congress to power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the Telanganites not to commit the same mistake their counterparts did in the neighbouring State.Addressing the gathering at Telangana Bhavan after welcoming several leaders from Peddapalli into the BRS fold, he said that the people of Karnataka are now repenting their mistake of electing the Congress.

“The people of Karnataka are suffering now as they were facing power outages. The Karnataka government declared that it would provide just five hours of power supply per day. The farmers took the crocodiles from the emptied tanks to sub-stations in protest,” he said.“The same Congress is now seeking an opportunity (to form government) in Telangana,” he said sarcastically.

“Revanth Reddy (TPCC chief) already said that the farmers need only three-hour power supply. If by mistake you vote Congress to power, the farmers will get only three-hour power supply,” he said.“It is up to the people to decide whether they want three-hour or 24x7 power supply,” he said, adding that the Congress failed to implement the guarantees it announced in Karnataka, the native State of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.

“People elected Congress 11 times in the past. But it failed to do anything for the people. In contrast, the BRS implemented Rythu Bandhu and other schemes,” he said.He called upon the party workers to popularise BRS’s 17 schemes as “KCR Bharosa”. He said that if BRS is voted to power for the third consecutive time, Rythu Bandhu amount would be increased to Rs 16,000 and Aasara pensions would be increased to Rs 5,000.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Stating that the people of Karnataka are suffering after voting the Congress to power, BRS working president KT Rama Rao urged the Telanganites not to commit the same mistake their counterparts did in the neighbouring State.Addressing the gathering at Telangana Bhavan after welcoming several leaders from Peddapalli into the BRS fold, he said that the people of Karnataka are now repenting their mistake of electing the Congress. “The people of Karnataka are suffering now as they were facing power outages. The Karnataka government declared that it would provide just five hours of power supply per day. The farmers took the crocodiles from the emptied tanks to sub-stations in protest,” he said.“The same Congress is now seeking an opportunity (to form government) in Telangana,” he said sarcastically. “Revanth Reddy (TPCC chief) already said that the farmers need only three-hour power supply. If by mistake you vote Congress to power, the farmers will get only three-hour power supply,” he said.“It is up to the people to decide whether they want three-hour or 24x7 power supply,” he said, adding that the Congress failed to implement the guarantees it announced in Karnataka, the native State of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “People elected Congress 11 times in the past. But it failed to do anything for the people. In contrast, the BRS implemented Rythu Bandhu and other schemes,” he said.He called upon the party workers to popularise BRS’s 17 schemes as “KCR Bharosa”. He said that if BRS is voted to power for the third consecutive time, Rythu Bandhu amount would be increased to Rs 16,000 and Aasara pensions would be increased to Rs 5,000. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp