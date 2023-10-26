Home States Telangana

Medigadda barrage sinking: TS government not cooperating with central team, says Kishan Reddy

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has wondered whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was ready for a judicial inquiry to find out the reason for the damage.

Published: 26th October 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

The Lakshmi Barrage (Medigadda) of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) pillars were sunk due to water pressure on Saturday.(Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Describing the State government filing a case on the sinking of Medigadda Lakshmi barrage suspecting sabotage as both ‘laughable’ and ‘terrible,’ BJP State president G Kishan Reddy has wondered whether Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was ready for a judicial inquiry to find out the reason for the damage.

Accusing the State government of wasting thousands of crores of tax-payers’ money to build a ‘useless’ Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), he said that a case should be filed against the CM first. “KCR should realise his mistake and resign form his post,” he demanded. Addressing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday, he alleged that the State government officials were not cooperating with the central dam safety team which visited the site of the barrage, and were not giving the information sought by the team. 

Terming KLIS a “historical blunder” and a “failed project,” he felt that such misuse of public funds needed to be seen as a horrific crime. Claiming that only 152 tmcft water was lifted through KLIS since it was inaugurated, he said that the reservoirs built under it were being shown as tourism spots, with no benefit to the farmers.  “They have been using this project to cheat the people. With heavy debt they built this useless project,” he said.

