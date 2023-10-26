Shah to review passing out parade of IPS officer trainees tomorrow

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Dikshant parade scheduled for Friday, a curtain raiser event took place on Wednesday to mark the 75th regular recruitment of 175 IPS officer trainees . Amit Garg, Additional Director of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), said that of the 175 officer trainees, 34 are women and 20 are from other countries. Home Minister Amit Shah along with senior police officers from Delhi will review the parade, led by the batch topper, Anushtha Kalia.

During the curtain raiser, the batch topper and seven other high-ranking trainees were introduced.

Amit Garg highlighted the emphasis placed on attitudinal training in this year’s programme. Garg said, “In 2021, a training analysis identified the need for attitudinal training. As a result, a separate subject has been introduced to focus on addressing attitudinal issues. Moreover, we recognise the evolving nature of crime, so our training methods are adapting accordingly.

Depending on the field’s requirements, we introduce relevant subjects. Additionally, we are promoting an integrative approach, teaching trainees about the involvement of different roles in various incidents through examples and case studies.” The training for these officers included the study of various case examples, including incidents related to the Prime Minister’s security breach, law and order situations in Manipur, and offences such as cybercrime involving loan apps and cryptocurrency.

The training program covered 11 indoor subjects, including theory and case studies, and introduced a new subject, “Attitudes, ethics, and human rights.” There were also 11 outdoor subjects, involving activities such as a 16-kilometre and 40-kilometre run. Following the parade, the officers will be assigned to their respective postings, where they will complete district practical training and phase-II of the basic course. During their training, the officers also had the opportunity to gain a comprehensive understanding of different units and their functions, Garg added.

