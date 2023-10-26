Telangana Assembly elections: AIUs to monitor cash movement via pvt aircraft

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections just over a month away, Air Intelligence Units (AIU) have been established at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and the Begumpet airport to work in coordination with CISF authorities and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to monitor the movement of cash and valuables via helicopters, private aircraft, and other air transport modes.

Continuous 24x7 surveillance through AIUs, in collaboration with CISF, is being conducted at the two airports in Telangana, said Sanjay Bahadur, Director General of Income Tax (Inv.), Hyderabad.

The Income Tax (I-T) department will collaborate with the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to track the schedules of inbound chartered private aircraft and helicopters. This allows for subsequent actions if required by AIU and district teams. Each AIU team comprises one I-T officer and two inspectors.

Given that major political parties are employing private aircraft and helicopters for campaign purposes in districts, the I-T department will maintain communication with the BCA to gather information about the destinations of these aircraft within the districts. This information will then be shared with the respective DEOs and I-T units in the districts to monitor the movement of cash and valuables, Bahadur said.

Officially, unaccounted and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1.76 crore was seized during the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), despite earlier reports from the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s office suggesting that cash seizures exceeded Rs 300 crore in Telangana. Since the announcement of elections to the Telangana Assembly, reports have been received, indicating cash seizures totalling Rs 53.93 crore and the seizure of 156 kg of gold jewellery and 454 kg of silver by the police. Out of the total, Rs 1.76 crore in cash was identified as unaccounted for and subsequently seized by the I-T department.

A 24x7 control room-cum-complaint monitoring cell has been established at DGIT (HQs), Hyderabad, to receive and disseminate information. The control room can be reached through a dedicated toll-free landline number: 1800-425-1785, a dedicated email address: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in, and a dedicated WhatsApp number: 7013711399.

ECI issues fresh orders

The ECI has issued fresh orders for the identification of genuine voters. The aim is to prevent impersonation and provide genuine voters with the confidence to exercise their voting rights freely. To facilitate voters in knowing the serial number of the electoral roll for their respective polling stations, as well as the date and time of the poll, the ECI has made the decision to replace the photo voter slip with a voter information slip. Clerical errors and spelling mistakes related to the EPIC will be disregarded. Also, if an elector presents an EPIC issued by the officer of another segment, it will be accepted for identification, provided that the elector’s name appears in the electoral roll

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: With the Assembly elections just over a month away, Air Intelligence Units (AIU) have been established at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad and the Begumpet airport to work in coordination with CISF authorities and District Electoral Officers (DEOs) to monitor the movement of cash and valuables via helicopters, private aircraft, and other air transport modes. Continuous 24x7 surveillance through AIUs, in collaboration with CISF, is being conducted at the two airports in Telangana, said Sanjay Bahadur, Director General of Income Tax (Inv.), Hyderabad. The Income Tax (I-T) department will collaborate with the Bureau of Civil Aviation (BCA) and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) to track the schedules of inbound chartered private aircraft and helicopters. This allows for subsequent actions if required by AIU and district teams. Each AIU team comprises one I-T officer and two inspectors. Given that major political parties are employing private aircraft and helicopters for campaign purposes in districts, the I-T department will maintain communication with the BCA to gather information about the destinations of these aircraft within the districts. This information will then be shared with the respective DEOs and I-T units in the districts to monitor the movement of cash and valuables, Bahadur said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officially, unaccounted and unexplained cash amounting to Rs 1.76 crore was seized during the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), despite earlier reports from the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer’s office suggesting that cash seizures exceeded Rs 300 crore in Telangana. Since the announcement of elections to the Telangana Assembly, reports have been received, indicating cash seizures totalling Rs 53.93 crore and the seizure of 156 kg of gold jewellery and 454 kg of silver by the police. Out of the total, Rs 1.76 crore in cash was identified as unaccounted for and subsequently seized by the I-T department. A 24x7 control room-cum-complaint monitoring cell has been established at DGIT (HQs), Hyderabad, to receive and disseminate information. The control room can be reached through a dedicated toll-free landline number: 1800-425-1785, a dedicated email address: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in, and a dedicated WhatsApp number: 7013711399. ECI issues fresh orders The ECI has issued fresh orders for the identification of genuine voters. The aim is to prevent impersonation and provide genuine voters with the confidence to exercise their voting rights freely. To facilitate voters in knowing the serial number of the electoral roll for their respective polling stations, as well as the date and time of the poll, the ECI has made the decision to replace the photo voter slip with a voter information slip. Clerical errors and spelling mistakes related to the EPIC will be disregarded. Also, if an elector presents an EPIC issued by the officer of another segment, it will be accepted for identification, provided that the elector’s name appears in the electoral roll Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp