Telangana Assembly elections: Cong asks ECI to stop disbursal of Bandhu amounts during polls

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the State government released monetary benefits under Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers on the day of polling during 2018 elections and Dalit Bandhu benefits during a byelection in 2021, the Congress complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BRS government, requesting it to prevent such activities, which are aimed at “unfairly influencing the voters”, in the ensuing polls.

The Congress delegation was led by Salman Khurshid, Manikrao Thakre,A Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and N Uttam Kumar Reddy.BRS leader Dasoju Sravan hit back at the Congress stating that it has “put the very livelihoods” of farmers at stake with such complaints. “The welfare of our farmers and the underprivileged should never be sacrificed at the altar of selfish politicians. Their well-being remain our highest priority,” he said.

