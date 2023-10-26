Telangana Assembly elections: Congress finalises 40 more names, second list likely today

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi attended the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting to finalise the list of candidates for the remaining 64 Assembly seats in Telangana.According to sources, candidates for 40 of the remaining 64 constituencies have been finalised and the party is likely to release the second list on Thursday.

The Congress is said to have kept some seats vacant in anticipation of some key leaders from other parties, such as Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy who announced his resignation from the BJP, joining it.Key attendees from the State party unit included AICC Telangana in-charge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy, and State screening committee chairman K Muralidharan.

Sources familiar with the matter said that the Congress high command expressed satisfaction with the candidates selected for 40 seats. However, the State leaders were asked to reach a consensus on the remaining names, particularly in cases where multiple aspirants are vying for tickets. Accordingly, the State leaders, under the guidance of the screening committee, met late in the evening at the residence of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.According to sources, the party has reserved four seats for Left parties in the remaining constituencies.

The Congress high command is learnt to have made efforts to placate the leaders who would not be getting tickets. Venugopal convinced TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, indicating that the party had decided to field a Muslim candidate from the Nizamabad Urban constituency.

Additionally, Venugopal attempted to address concerns from Youth Congress state president Shiv Sena Reddy, Khairatabad DCC president C Rohin Reddy, and TPCC campaign committee co-chairman Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

