Travel between TS, Maharashtra gets longer after barrage closure

BHUPALPALLY: After the Medigadda (Lakshmi) barrage was closed to vehicular traffic since last Saturday, people from Sironcha in Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra, who come to Bhupalpally for work, are now forced to take a detour, making the travel 60 km longer.

The bridge was closed after the piers of the barrage sank into the ground on Saturday evening. Medigadda is part of the State government’s big-ticket project - the Kaleshawaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIS).

In fact, a number of Telugu people have settled in Gadchiroli who also visit Bhupalpally quite often and now they are being put to a lot of inconvenience.

There is heavy movement of agriculture labourers either way across the bridge for work in cotton and chilli fields. As the bridge is now closed, they would have to take a detour which is not only expensive but also time-consuming.Since Saturday, there has been a gradual decrease in the number of people coming to Bhupalpally for work from Maharashtra, unable to take detour.

The private vehicular traffic and heavy vehicles who have to reach Maharashtra and Chhatisgarh are forced to take the Mahadevpur, Amabatpally, Medigadda, and Bupalpatnam route.Earlier, all the vehicles used to reach Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh via Mahadevpur and Kaleshwaram. The route used to be very short and easy. Police also imposed ban orders under Section 144 of the CrPC at the Lakshmi barrage.

P Ramesh a private vehicle driver said that he is being forced to spend more on fuel as the police are not allowing vehicles on the barrage. “Passengers are not willing to pay more for the additional distance. We have to bear the extra burden,” he said.

