Troubleshooter Harish Rao plays humility card to quell rebellion in BRS

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao is working hard to placate the dissident elements in the ruling BRS in the erstwhile Medak district. Previously, if anyone wanted to join the BRS, they used to go to the minister’s camp office in Hyderabad or the camp office in Siddipet.

But now the situation has changed. Harish Rao himself is visiting the houses of the dissatisfied leaders to prevent them from going to other parties, which has come as a surprise to the party leaders. He is also reaching out to the opposition leaders who are not happy with their respective parties.

Take for instance the case of Congress leader Tirupati Reddy. Learning that Tirupati Reddy was unhappy with his party’s leadership for not allotting him the Medak ticket, Harish Rao himself went to his house in Hyderabad and invited him to join the BRS.Prior to the release of the election schedule, anyone from other parties who wanted to join the BRS used to visit the minister’s residence in Hyderabad or his camp office in Siddipet.

Harish Rao also visited the house of former Medak MLA P Shasidhar Reddy, who was unhappy with the Congress party and invited him to join the pink party. A minister’s supporter from the ruling party commented that the minister visiting the house of Shashidhar Reddy was inappropriate as the latter often changes the parties.

Softening stand

District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) vice-chairman Patnam Manikyam was also hoping for a ticket and was deeply dissatisfied with the party leadership. Noticing his state of mind, the minister called Patnam Manikyam to his residence in Hyderabad and held talks with him.

He assured that a suitable position would be given to him after the party retains power. However, as there was no change in him, Harish Rao went directly to Patnam Manikyam’s house in Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy on Tuesday and held talks with him. He asked him to campaign for party candidate Chinta Prabhakar. Patnam Manikyam somewhat softened his stand after the minister’s assurance.

In Zaheerabad, there was a fight between BRS candidate MLA Manik Rao and the District Cooperative Marketing Society Chairman Sivakumar regarding the selection of Grilahakshmi beneficiaries. Shivakumar left the venue of a public meeting to be addressed by Harish Rao in a huff. The Minister, when he came to know about the development, went straight to Shivakumar’s house and brought him back to the meeting after pacifying him.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao is working hard to placate the dissident elements in the ruling BRS in the erstwhile Medak district. Previously, if anyone wanted to join the BRS, they used to go to the minister’s camp office in Hyderabad or the camp office in Siddipet. But now the situation has changed. Harish Rao himself is visiting the houses of the dissatisfied leaders to prevent them from going to other parties, which has come as a surprise to the party leaders. He is also reaching out to the opposition leaders who are not happy with their respective parties. Take for instance the case of Congress leader Tirupati Reddy. Learning that Tirupati Reddy was unhappy with his party’s leadership for not allotting him the Medak ticket, Harish Rao himself went to his house in Hyderabad and invited him to join the BRS.Prior to the release of the election schedule, anyone from other parties who wanted to join the BRS used to visit the minister’s residence in Hyderabad or his camp office in Siddipet.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Harish Rao also visited the house of former Medak MLA P Shasidhar Reddy, who was unhappy with the Congress party and invited him to join the pink party. A minister’s supporter from the ruling party commented that the minister visiting the house of Shashidhar Reddy was inappropriate as the latter often changes the parties. Softening stand District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB) vice-chairman Patnam Manikyam was also hoping for a ticket and was deeply dissatisfied with the party leadership. Noticing his state of mind, the minister called Patnam Manikyam to his residence in Hyderabad and held talks with him. He assured that a suitable position would be given to him after the party retains power. However, as there was no change in him, Harish Rao went directly to Patnam Manikyam’s house in Fasalwadi village near Sangareddy on Tuesday and held talks with him. He asked him to campaign for party candidate Chinta Prabhakar. Patnam Manikyam somewhat softened his stand after the minister’s assurance. In Zaheerabad, there was a fight between BRS candidate MLA Manik Rao and the District Cooperative Marketing Society Chairman Sivakumar regarding the selection of Grilahakshmi beneficiaries. Shivakumar left the venue of a public meeting to be addressed by Harish Rao in a huff. The Minister, when he came to know about the development, went straight to Shivakumar’s house and brought him back to the meeting after pacifying him. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp