BRS to corner Congress over ECI complaints

VV Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after the Congress complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it to stop the BRS government from releasing the Rythu Bandhu amounts during elections, the ruling party has decided to take the issue to the people.

During a teleconference, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to highlight the “anti-farmer” attitude of the Congress during electioneering. He also called upon the BRS cadre to burn effigies of the Congress in all villages.

Rama Rao also directed the party cadre to highlight the 17 assurances announced by the BRS in its poll manifesto under the “KCR Bharosa” banner. Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government wrote a letter to the EC seeking its nod to waive the remaining crop loans of the farmers.

Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said that if the ECI permits, the State government would waive Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore balance crop loan amounts. Stating that Rythu Bandhu was not a new scheme but an ongoing one, he said that though the Congress wrote a letter to the EC not to disburse the amounts, the government disbursed Rs 75,000 crore to farmers in 11 instalments under this scheme.

Harish said that Congress may even request the EC to stop the payment of Aasara pensions and distribution of KCR Kits. “Knowing that the farmers who benefitted from Rythu Bandhu would support the BRS, the Congress wrote a letter to the EC to render injustice to farmers. The Congress is vindictive towards farmers,” he said.

The minister said that even if there was one month delay in paying the amounts, the BRS would form the next government after December 3 and pay the amounts. He also warned the Congress leaders that if they play politics with the farmers, they will not even secure their deposits in the elections. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Congress once again proved that it is an anti-farmer party.

Cong antagonised all sections of the society, says Kavitha

Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha said the upcoming elections are a battle between Rythulu (farmers) and Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the media in Nizamabad, she expressed confidence in the BRS winning at least 100 seats and BRS chief

K Chandrasekhar Rao taking oath as the chief minister for a record third time. She also said that the BRS would win all the nine seats in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Targeting AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, she said: “There is no guarantee that Rahul Gandhi will get a ticket to contest in the elections. Then how can he announce guarantees to the people?”

She also alleged that Congress is against the BCs and that’s the reason it did not do anything for these communities during its 60-year rule. The Congress has now gone against all sections of society by urging the ECI to stop the welfare schemes till the end of the elections, she added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: A day after the Congress complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) requesting it to stop the BRS government from releasing the Rythu Bandhu amounts during elections, the ruling party has decided to take the issue to the people. During a teleconference, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the party leaders to highlight the “anti-farmer” attitude of the Congress during electioneering. He also called upon the BRS cadre to burn effigies of the Congress in all villages. Rama Rao also directed the party cadre to highlight the 17 assurances announced by the BRS in its poll manifesto under the “KCR Bharosa” banner. Meanwhile, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government wrote a letter to the EC seeking its nod to waive the remaining crop loans of the farmers.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking to the media, Harish Rao said that if the ECI permits, the State government would waive Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 3,000 crore balance crop loan amounts. Stating that Rythu Bandhu was not a new scheme but an ongoing one, he said that though the Congress wrote a letter to the EC not to disburse the amounts, the government disbursed Rs 75,000 crore to farmers in 11 instalments under this scheme. Harish said that Congress may even request the EC to stop the payment of Aasara pensions and distribution of KCR Kits. “Knowing that the farmers who benefitted from Rythu Bandhu would support the BRS, the Congress wrote a letter to the EC to render injustice to farmers. The Congress is vindictive towards farmers,” he said. The minister said that even if there was one month delay in paying the amounts, the BRS would form the next government after December 3 and pay the amounts. He also warned the Congress leaders that if they play politics with the farmers, they will not even secure their deposits in the elections. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Congress once again proved that it is an anti-farmer party. Cong antagonised all sections of the society, says Kavitha Meanwhile, BRS MLC K Kavitha said the upcoming elections are a battle between Rythulu (farmers) and Rahul Gandhi. Addressing the media in Nizamabad, she expressed confidence in the BRS winning at least 100 seats and BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao taking oath as the chief minister for a record third time. She also said that the BRS would win all the nine seats in the erstwhile Nizamabad district. Targeting AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, she said: “There is no guarantee that Rahul Gandhi will get a ticket to contest in the elections. Then how can he announce guarantees to the people?” She also alleged that Congress is against the BCs and that’s the reason it did not do anything for these communities during its 60-year rule. The Congress has now gone against all sections of society by urging the ECI to stop the welfare schemes till the end of the elections, she added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp