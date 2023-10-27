Citing MCC, officials stop distribution of ‘tambulam’ in Telangana

U Mahesh By

Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A flying squad of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday stopped a Congress candidate from Station Ghanpur, Singapuram Indira from distributing tambulam, which includes a blouse piece, kumkum, turmeric, bangles and betel nuts, to the women voters in the constituency.

Acting on a complaint received from the representatives of rival parties, the flying squad rushed to Mallikudurla in Velair mandal of Hanamkonda district and seized the tambulam from Indira’s possession. The villagers initially tried to prevent the flying squad from taking away the gifts being handed over by the Congress leader but in vain.

The flying squad cautioned Indira against “offering gifts” to the voters as it was not allowed under the ECI election guidelines. The officials deposited the seized material at the district election office.

The Congress candidate is ahead of her rivals in campaigning in the constituency. BJP candidate and former minister Gunde Vijaya Rama Rao and BRS candidate and former deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari are yet to start their campaign.

Speaking to TNIE, Velair Sub-Inspector D Haritha said a case has been registered against the Congress candidate under Section 171-E, 188 r/w 34 IPC, Sec 133 of the Representation of People’s Act of 1951.

