Congress mulls fielding top guns against heavyweights of BRS

Revanth, who suffered defeat at the hands of a BRS candidate in Kodangal in the last Assembly elections, would face a formidable task if asked to contest against KCR.

By Ireddy Srinivas Reddy
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the Assembly election nears, speculation that the Congress high command is considering fielding the party’s top guns against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy or Gajwel constituencies has gained ground.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy’s comment that the Telangana Congress leaders are ready for the challenge if the party instructs them has added fuel to the speculations. Revanth reportedly said that the party is even open to the idea of either him or CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka challenging the BRS supremo.

However, in private, other Telangana Congress leaders do not sound as confident, pointing to the losses the party suffered in the previous elections, and doubting the feasibility of contesting from either Kamareddy or Gajwel.

Revanth, who suffered defeat at the hands of a BRS candidate in Kodangal in the last Assembly elections, would face a formidable task if asked to contest against KCR. Similarly, Vikramarka faces a tough challenge due to his narrow margin of victory in the last elections against a BRS candidate in Madhira.

There is also discussion in the Congress circles about the possibility of fielding other senior leaders in key constituencies, such as N Uttam Kumar Reddy against KT Rama Rao and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy against T Harish Rao. Venkat Reddy recently lost his seat in Nalgonda, and his brother lost in Munugode in a recent byelection.

Uttam, who won his segment in the last Assembly elections, resigned after being elected to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. Some Congress leaders however back the idea of taking on the heavyweights from the BRS as this would relegate the pink party leaders to their respective constituencies and thereby make the other segments easy pickings for the grand old party.

