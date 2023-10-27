Home States Telangana

Deal clinched, BJP may leave 15 to 20 segments for Jana sena

Published: 27th October 2023 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Highly placed sources in Delhi on Thursday said that the BJP and the Jana Sena have clinched a deal for the coming Telangana Assembly elections during talks held at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday evening.

Sources told TNIE that the Jana Sena will field candidates for 15-20 seats as part of the pre-poll alliance, and that top BJP leaders will meet again on Saturday to finalise the constituencies to be given to Jana Sena.

BJP State president G Kishan Reddy, BJP national president JP Nadda, Amit Shah, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and two of his party colleagues were involved in the talks regarding the alliance and seat-sharing arrangement.

However, the BJP central leadership is unlikely to reveal to the media the details regarding the seats being
given to Jana Sena as the latter is expected to do so back home.

Earlier, the Jana Sena had announced it will field candidates in 32 constituencies, prompting the State BJP leadership to reach out to Pawan Kalyan. Meanwhile, the BJP is likely to finalise its own list of candidates by November 1.

Shah meets BJP leaders

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met key leaders of the BJP soon after his arrival in Hyderabad on Thursday. He then headed to the  SVP National Police Academy, where he is set to stay overnight and review the Passing-out Parade of the 75th batch of IPS trainee officers on Friday.

