'It will be people’s loss if BRS is defeated', says K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Resuming his electioneering on Thursday after a weeklong break, a combative BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao targeted both the Congress and the BJP. Addressing election meetings in Achampet, Wanaparthy and Munugode Assembly segments, KCR was particularly critical of TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy for challenging him to come to Kodangal for a debate.

KCR also cautioned the people that development would be derailed if the BRS was defeated in the polls. “If you defeat us, we will take rest. We have nothing to benefit or lose. People will be losers. It is our duty to tell you,” KCR said, addressing a public meeting at Achampet.

“Some leaders are asking me whether I have guts? One fellow challenged me to come to Kodangal. Another fellow asked me to come to the Gandhi statue. Is it politics? People should know where these fellows were when I launched the movement for separate Telangana,” KCR said. “Will you come to Kodangal with a sickle? The entire country witnessed the guts of KCR,” the BRS chief thundered.

“Like a bird, I have travelled across Telangana and built up the movement. We achieved Telangana and developed it. I have completed my work. Now, you too have to fight for the development of the state. Do not get confused during elections. Support development,” KCR said.

He said that the development in BJP-ruled states was not even 10% of what has been achieved in

Telangana. “Yet, CMs from BJP-ruled states come to Telangana to preach morals to us. BJP-ruled states are facing drinking water shortage and power outages. Those ‘sanyasis’ will come here to give big lectures during elections,” KCR said.

At Wanaparthy, he said that ‘KCR’ was there in all 119 Assembly segments, indicating that every BRS candidate was like ‘KCR’ and will develop the segment after being elected. The BRS supremo termed his critics as ‘cheap fellows’ and alleged the Congress obstructed the construction of irrigation projects in Mahbubnagar district.

CM KCR alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was not giving five hours of power to farmers, though the party had promised 24x7 power supply. “AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka are saying that they would scrap Dharani portal. Because of Dharani, peace is prevailing in villages,” KCR said.

Explaining the Dalit Bandhu scheme, he said: “If Dalit Bandhu was implemented during Jawaharlal Nehru’s time, the fate of Dalits in the country would have been different. Dalit Bandhu is my brainchild. No other leader in the country conceived such a scheme,” the BRS chief said.

At Munugode, KCR indirectly attacked Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, the former MLA who switched loyalties from the BJP to the Congress recently. “Those with money power will contest. They will change parties frequently. Such leaders will hoodwink the people. They will have no ideology or commitment. Do not vote for them,” KCR said.

He said that the people themselves would be defeated if they do not teach a fitting lesson to “useless leaders and leaders having money power”. Stating that Nalgonda district was influenced by communism, the BRS chief asked the people to be aware and teach a lesson to leaders having money power. He recalled that the BRS implemented 90% of assurances given to the people during Munugode bypoll.

“The 100-bed hospital is under construction. We created a revenue division. Other assurances too were fulfilled,” he said. The BRS chief said that Telangana was the only state in the country that provides 24x7 power. “It’s not even implemented in Gujarat,” he said, adding that farmers in Karnataka were staging dharnas for power. He assured to provide irrigation to two lakh acres in Munugode.

CM: Cong responsible for deaths during Telangana movement

KCR held the Congress responsible for the deaths of 400 people during a separate Telangana movement in 1969, when Marri Chenna Reddy led the separate statehood struggle. “The people should think which party would help the State to move forward. The Congress was responsible for the merger of TS with AP. When I started the separate state movement, Congress wanted me to forge an alliance. The party came to power in the State and at the Centre, because of the alliance with TRS. Though it came to power in 2004, it could not deliver the separate state till 2014,” KCR said.

