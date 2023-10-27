MLA Eatala Rajender accuses BRS govt of grabbing land of Dalits

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: In his first visit to Gajwel after the BJP announced his candidature from the segment, which is currently being represented by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender alleged that the BRS government grabbed the lands of Dalits and other poor people.

Addressing the Gajwel Sankharavam Sabha, after participating in a massive rally in the town, he said: “The BRS government grabbed the lands of the poor and Dalits in the name of development, projects and ring roads, and turned them into daily labourers.”

Stating that the BJP will withdraw the land acquisition GO if voted to power in the State, he said: “No one is against development. But the government provided compensation of just Rs 8 lakh per acre while its market value is around Rs 80 lakh. Now the farmers who sacrificed their lands for irrigation projects in places like Gajwel have become daily wage workers.”

The BJP leader also claimed that the government will acquire around 5,800 acres of land owned by Dalits in the name of Regional Ring Road.“The government is planning to give 300 to 600 sqyds of land per acre as compensation. What is the point in giving these land when you are grabbing their farm lands and depriving them of their livelihood,” he asked.“During elections, KCR promised to give three acres of land to Dalits. Instead of fulfilling that promise, he is grabbing their lands,” he added.

Referring to the claims being made by the chief minister and other BRS leaders over the implementation of welfare schemes, he said: “The government is spending around Rs 25,000 crore on Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Dalit Bandhu and BC Bandhu schemes. But it is also collecting Rs 40,000 crore from the people by selling liquor. When I was the finance minister, after formation of Telangana State, the government used to generate just Rs 10,700 crore revenue from the sale of liquor, but that figure has now crossed Rs 40,000 crore.”

