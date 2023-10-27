Students Urge Telangana govt to relax admission criteria for BSc Nursing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students in Telangana have urged the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to relax the admission criteria for BSc Nursing as 3,000 out of 6,500 seats are vacant after two web counselling. A lot of States including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab have relaxed the admission criteria and selected the students who have qualified for EAMCET without any rank basis.

There are about 102 nursing colleges imparting BSc (Nursing) education in Telangana. The admission strength of the students in the above colleges is 6,500 under KNRUHS, Warangal. However, this year only about 3,000 seats are filled. The web counselling was held on October 1 and 14.

The BSc (Nursing) admissions were being carried out on the basis of marks obtained in the Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) courses for the Intermediate for the last 10 years. However, this year the university changed the admission system and introduced an EAMCET rank of up to 63,000 for convener quota seats and an NEET rank for management quota seats according to the Indian Nursing Council guidelines. There are many students who could not get above rank and therefore would not get selected.

A letter written by students to the Health Secretary in this regard reads that most of the students obtaining a BSc Nursing course belong to the interior area, particularly tribals, where adequate coaching centres for EAMCET and NEET are not available to secure good ranks. Students believe that relaxing the admission criteria will help a wider section of poor students.

