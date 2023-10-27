Home States Telangana

Students Urge Telangana govt to relax admission criteria for BSc Nursing

There are many students who could not get above rank and therefore would not get selected.

Published: 27th October 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Students Urge Telangana govt to relax admission criteria for BSc Nursing

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students in Telangana have urged the State government and Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to relax the admission criteria for BSc Nursing as 3,000 out of 6,500 seats are vacant after two web counselling. A lot of States including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Punjab have relaxed the admission criteria and selected the students who have qualified for EAMCET without any rank basis.

There are about 102 nursing colleges imparting BSc (Nursing) education in Telangana. The admission strength of the students in the above colleges is 6,500 under KNRUHS, Warangal. However, this year only about 3,000 seats are filled. The web counselling was held on October 1 and 14.

The BSc (Nursing) admissions were being carried out on the basis of marks obtained in the Biology, Physics and Chemistry (BiPC) courses for the Intermediate for the last 10 years. However, this year the university changed the admission system and introduced an EAMCET rank of up to 63,000 for convener quota seats and an NEET rank for management quota seats according to the Indian Nursing Council guidelines. There are many students who could not get above rank and therefore would not get selected.

A letter written by students to the Health Secretary in this regard reads that most of the students obtaining a BSc Nursing course belong to the interior area, particularly tribals, where adequate coaching centres for EAMCET and NEET are not available to secure good ranks. Students believe that relaxing the admission criteria will help a wider section of poor students.

Varsity changes admission system

BSc (Nursing) admissions are carried out on the basis of marks obtained in BiPC for the last 10 years. However, this year the university changed the admission system and introduced EAMCET rank up to 63,000 for convener quota seats

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana govt KNRUHS BSc Nursing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp