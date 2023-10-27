Telangana High Court directs collector to probe alleged atrocities on SC family

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the Karimnagar district collector to investigate and take appropriate legal action if the allegations levelled by a man named Gollapalli Lachaiah, a resident of Kistampally in Ramadugu mandal of the district, that he and his family were being victimised were found true.

In his writ petition, Lachaiah told the court that he and his family were subjected to threats, assaults, forced eviction from their home and injuries by a section of the villagers. Lachaiah, a member of the SC community, alleged that he and his family were forcibly evicted from their residential house following which he lodged a police complaint.

Despite the registration of the case, proper investigation was not conducted and no protection was provided to his family to enable them to return to their village, Lachaiah’s petition said. He then submitted a representation to the district collector on July 3, 2023, requesting an inquiry under the provisions of the SC, ST Act.

The government pleader, representing the Home Department, informed the court that a case was registered and an investigation was underway. The court issued a notice, directing the district collector to take appropriate action strictly in accordance with the law.

