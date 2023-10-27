'We never said stop schemes', says TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Vivek Bhoomi By

HYDERABAD: Accusing the BRS of conspiring against the Congress by spreading false information that it has asked the ECI to halt the implementation of welfare schemes, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy clarified that his party informed the election commission that the process of direct beneficiary transfer (DBT) for schemes like Rythu Bandhu needed to be completed by November 2 as the gazette notification for the Assembly elections will be issued on November 3.

Addressing the media in Delhi on Thursday, he demanded that the cash benefits for such schemes be transferred into the accounts of beneficiaries with immediate effect, failing which he assured that the Congress will implement those schemes after coming to power, along with the financial benefits assured by the grand old party in its manifesto.

Referring to the sinking of pillars at Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage, he said: “What’s the relation between the chief minister and ENC Muralidhar Rao, who had retired from service 12 years ago? Why the dam safety experts of the Centre failed to make their report on the sinking of pillars at Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage public? Is there an understanding between the Centre and State government?”

He alleged that “protection money” was paid to the Centre to save the BRS from the issue, and that is the reason no action was taken against the State government. He also claimed that the State government was trying to divert people’s attention from the issue by bringing to the fore the conspiracy angle.

He also asked why action was not taken against the contracting firm, L&T and why wasn’t it placed in the blacklist. “It is clear that the dam is collapsing due to loss of sand and because of poor quality work. The real matter will not come out unless criminal cases are filed and those cases are investigated,” Revanth opined.

Ready to take on KCR

He said that if the party high command directs him or CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka to contest against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kamareddy and against BRS working president KT Rama Rao in Sircilla they were ready to do so.

Describing the BRS, BJP and MIM as the ‘Chaddi Gang,’ he suspected that pink and saffron parties could go to Lok Sabha elections in 2024 together, and that the negotiations for the seats have already concluded between the two parties.

Congress seeks transfer of police, IAS officers

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that Congress has asked the ECI to transfer the officials who were working like BRS agents, and the retired officers who have been given postings by the State government, who he felt, were working under the chief minister like the Razakars in the private army of the Nizam. “Anjani Kumar and Stephen Ravindra should be transferred. Some IAS officers have been handling key departments for seven to eight years. Jayesh Ranjan, Arvind Kumar and Somesh Kumar are managing key departments,” Revanth said while alleging that such officials were exerting pressure on businessmen

to fund the BRS.

