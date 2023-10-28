Amit Shah promises Telangana a backward class CM if BJP wins

A Sheshacharyulu By

Express News Service

SURYAPET: “A candidate from the Backward Classes (BC) will become the chief minister if the BJP comes to power in the state,” Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, accusing the BRS and Congress of neglecting the welfare of the people.Addressing the Jana Garjana public meeting at Suryapet, Shah said that Telangana was set to witness comprehensive development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Claiming that the BJP-led Union government had made substantial financial allocations for the development of Telangana, he asserted that the BJP’s focus is on the people and the nation and the party is committed to the welfare of the underprivileged in the State.Accusing the BRS and Congress of being family-centric, the BJP leader said that while the pink party’s only goal was to make KT Rama Rao the chief minister, the grand old party wanted Rahul Gandhi as the prime minister. “There has been widespread injustice to the poor, Dalits, and BCs under BRS rule. What about the promises like three acres of land to Dalits made by KCR,” he questioned.

Stating that the BJP was dedicated to tribal development, the Union Home Minister recalled the recent announcement of a tribal university named after Sammakka-Sarakka by Modi. He also listed the establishment of a new tribunal to address water-related issues and the Jal Jeevan Mission’s efforts to provide drinking water to rural areas as achievements of the Modi government.Wrapping up his speech, Shah invited the people of Suryapet to the inauguration of the Rama temple at Ayodhya in January 2024.

