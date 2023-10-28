Home States Telangana

‘Can Rahul or Modi show same love for TS as KCR?’

BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the people of Sircilla.

Published: 28th October 2023 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 11:16 AM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: “Can Rahul Gandhi or Narendra Modi show the same love and affection for Telangana as KCR?” BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked the people of Sircilla. Addressing a public meeting in the constituency on Friday, Rama Rao said: “One Congress leader asks why all the development took place only in Sircilla, while another leader, who will be contesting against me in Sircilla, says I did not do any development in Sircilla.”“The people of Sircilla and Telangana would give the final judgment on the election day,” he said.

Targeting the Congress, Rama Rao said: “In 1956, the Congress forcibly united Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In 1968, it killed 370 students during the Telangana statehood movement. In 1971, it forcibly took 11 MPs from Telangana Praja Samithi to dilute the Telangana movement and kill the aspirations of the people of Telangana.”

He further said that in 2004, the Congress once again promised to support Telangana movement but did nothing for 10 years until 2014 when the agitation was intensified by the students and youth of Telangana.
He added that the Congress gave Telangana not out of respect, but by force.

Telangana Assembly elections

