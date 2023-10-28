Don’t support anarchic political forces: KCR

B Satyanarayana Reddy and U Mahesh By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM/WARANGAL: While continuing his tirade against the Congress, BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao highlighted the local issues in a bid to connect with the constituents in Palair, Mahabubabad and Wardhannapet segments, where he addressed public meetings on Friday.

Addressing the Praja Ashirvada Sabha at Jeellacheruvu village, the chief minister spoke at length about

the development that took place in Palair Assembly constituency under the BRS government and appealed to the people to “cast your vote consciously”.

Slamming former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao for changing his loyalties to the Congress, he said: “Some leaders are changing parties. Those who change parties are also changing their stand for political gains. It is up to you to decide which party and which government focuses on people and development.”

“Friend Thummala Nageswara Rao lost to Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam. Later, Thummala was inducted in the Cabinet,” the chief minister recalled.“The BRS helped Thummala win Palair byelection. Has BRS done any injustice to Thummala?” Rao asked the people and appealed to them not to allow anarchic political forces to thrive.

Targeting the Congress, Rao said: “TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy says farmers do not require power for more than three hours. Former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy says Rythu Bandhu is a wasteful expenditure.”

When he asked the gathering if they need only three-hour power supply and if they think Rythu Bandhu is a waste, the crowd responded in negative and raised slogans against the Congress.The BRS chief asked them to elect Kanadala Upender Reddy from Palair so that 24X7 power supply as well as Rythu and Dalit Bandhu schemes can continue to be implemented in the State.

Promises to establish Bayyaram steel factory

At Mahabubabad meeting,Rao recalled that despite the Congress “cheating” several times, the BRS achieved Telangana State. He assured that Bayyaram steel factory would be set up.He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home State of Gujarat has not been supplying 24X7 power to farmers and other businesses and industries. But, the BRS government is providing round-the-clock power supply to all categories of consumers in Telangana, he added.

“Rythu Bandhu money is being deposited directly into the bank accounts of farmers. Dharani portal is helping to address the land rights issues. Farmers are given full powers to protect their lands. If Dharani is

removed, farmers will not be able protect their lands,” he said.

Addressing another meeting in Wardhannapet, he said that the Congress and other parties were deliberately misleading the farmers. “There would be no land pooling for Regional Ring Road project in Wardhannapet. Don’t believe the canards being spread by the Opposition parties,” he said.

The BRS chief also promised to resolve the Sada Bainama (white paper registration) issues to benefit the needy. He said that residents of 40 villages that were merged into the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) in the recent past would get Sada Bainama registrations.

