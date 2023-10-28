Shah calls on IPS officers to put country first

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday appreciated the engagement of women personnel in the police services. Addressing IPS trainee officers who were part of the Dikshant Parade of the 75th batch of 175 IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), he asked them to put the country first in discharging their duties.

He said, “It is important for the 175 officers to understand the need for understanding and upholding the spirit of the laws taught in the academy. Soon the nation will be celebrating the centenary celebrations of Indian Independence and these officers will be in important roles to make the nation proud.”

Observing that many of the probationers had a technology background, he said that they could make use of their knowledge as it is going to play an important role in policing in the future.He said, “There are challenges that stare at the police in the form of terrorism, left-wing extremism, and Naxalite violence. The police have been trying to end violence and provide safety to the people. Lately, the challenges expanded to crime, cybercrime, interstate and international financial crimes, and interstate gangs including the dangerous drug menace. I believe this passing out batch will put their efforts in eradicating the challenges.”

Amit Shah said, “Three laws introduced by the Britishers in 1805 are IPC, CrPC, and the Evidence Acts. Police have been empowered through the legalisation of technical provisions aimed at enhancing the investigation process. This move has led to the digitisation of the investigation procedure, ensuring adherence to the investigation charge sheet timeline and incorporating forensic provisions and these laws have brought about numerous changes in the justice system. The trainees now should come over reacting and responding policing to ‘Preventive, predictive and proactive’ policing.

Giving out numbers, Shah revealed that from 2004 to 2014, there were 33,200 violent incidents in North-East, Left Wing Extremism areas, and Jammu and Kashmir, which have been reduced to 12,000 in the last 9 years.” We moved forward by registering a reduction of 63 % in violent incidents and a reduction of 73% in deaths,” he said.

The sprawling premises of the SVPNPA in Rajendranagar came out alive with the Deekshant Parade.

When batch topper Anushta Kalia was commanding the parade, the second woman to command the parade after Ranjeeta Sharma of the 2019 batch, excitement was visible in the eyes of the probationers. Anushta led the six platoons and one mounted platoon of 10 horses. Families and friends of the probation officers could not contain their excitement watching them. They burst out into claps and whistles as the parade moved on.

Additional Director, Amit Garg said, “A total of 175 officer trainees are taking part in the Parade.

Among them, 155 are IPS officer trainees, and 20 are Foreign Service Officer Trainees. There are 34 lady officers with 32 IPS officer trainees and two foreign service officer trainees.”

