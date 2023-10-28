Home States Telangana

Telangana 3rd in country for students going overseas for higher education

In 2019, roughly 10.9 lakh Indian students pursued their education abroad. This number saw a 7% increase in 2022, reaching approximately 13.24 lakh students.

Published: 28th October 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana is among top three States from where students go overseas for higher education. According to the “Beyond Beds and Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023” launched at a Global Education Conclave on Friday, 12.50% of total abroad-going students are from the two Telugu states.

In 2019, roughly 10.9 lakh Indian students pursued their education abroad. This number saw a 7% increase in 2022, reaching approximately 13.24 lakh students. If the current growth rate of 15% continues, it is estimated that the number of Indian students studying overseas will surge to around 20 lakh by 2025.

The report said that traditionally Indian students have preferred countries like - US, Canada, UK and Australia. However,recently other countries have also emerged as preferred destinations, including Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, Philippines, France, and New Zealand.The other top States include Punjab, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi/NCR and Tamil Nadu.

