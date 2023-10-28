Telangana Assembly election: 15 ‘parachute leaders’ find place in Congress second list of 45 names

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress on Friday unveiled its second list of 45 nominees for the upcoming Assembly elections scheduled for November 30 following the Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting at AICC headquarters in Delhi.

Notably, the party has decided to field as many as 15 “parachute leaders,” who recently joined the party, for the upcoming elections. These new entrants include Kandhi Srinivas Reddy, Ajmeera Shyam Naik, Narayan Patil, Bandi Ramesh, Jagadheesh Goud, Manohar Reddy, GV Vennela, Yennnem Srinivas Reddy, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Yeshashwani Memidila, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Nagaraju, Thummala Nageshwar Rao, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Payam Venkateshwarlu.

Among them, Rajagopal Reddy had contested as a BJP candidate in the Munugode byelection. Dr GV Vennella, daughter of revolutionary singer Gaddar, got the ticket for the Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, although she is yet to formally join the party.While P Vijaya Reddy will contest from Khairatabad, the party chose to field former Indian cricket team captain Mohd Azharuddin in place of her brother from the Jubilee Hills segment.

Of the 100 candidates announced in its two lists, 38 tickets have been allotted to the Reddy community, 20 to BC, nine to Velama, three each to Kamma and Brahmin communities, four to Muslims, and 31 for SC and ST reserved constituencies.

So far, the party has given tickets to its prominent leaders, including TPCC campaign committee chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud from LB Nagar, Thummala Nageshwar Rao from Khammam, Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy from Palair, Ponnam Prabhakar from Husnabad and Konda Surekha from Warangal East constituency.

If the surveys favour the move, Revanth is likely to be fielded from Kamareddy, while Shabbir Ali could be considered for the Nizamabad Urban segment.The candidature of former PCC chief D Srinivas’ son Dharmapuri Sanjay, and party working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, has been put on hold. Interestingly, former MLC Akula Lalita has set her sights on the Nizamabad Urban ticket. Telangana Congress leaders expect the third list of candidates to be announced after November 1 and hope that it will answer a lot of questions.

