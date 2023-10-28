Telangana Assembly elections: Spotlight on triangular contests in several constituencies

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With polling day fast approaching, triangular contests are expected in several Assembly constituencies, piquing the interest of political enthusiasts across the State. In various segments, all the three major parties -- the ruling BRS, the Congress and BJP -- as well as independents in some cases, are poised to field their heavyweights, making the contest engaging and adding an extra layer of excitement to the electoral landscape.

Some of the constituencies in the spotlight include Huzurabad, Gajwel, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Khairatabad, Amberpet, Boath, Nirmal, Adilabad, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Kothagudem, Armoor, Nizamabad Urban, Patancheru, Serilingampally, Husnabad, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy and others. In the Huzurabad Assembly constituency, the stage is set for a fierce triangular contest between BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, Padi Koushik Reddy of the BRS and Voditela Pranay of the Congress. Given Pranay’s strong local ties, this contest promises to be closely fought.

Mahbubnagar is another constituency witnessing a three-way battle. Incumbent MLA and Minister V Srinivas Goud is up for reelection. He is expected to face Youth Congress president Shiv Sena or former MLA Yennem Srinivas Reddy, while the BJP is putting forward former MP Jithender Reddy’s son AP Mithun Reddy.

LB Nagar will see sitting MLA D Sudheer Reddy facing off against former MP Madhu Yashki of the Congress, while the BJP is expected to field a strong candidate, reflecting its performance in the GHMC elections. In Warangal East and West, BRS has opted to field its sitting MLAs, while Congress is planning to nominate Konda Surekha and Nayini Rajender Reddy. The BJP’s Errabelli Pradeep Rao and Rao Padma are also in the race, creating a triangular competition.

Intriguing contest

Bhupalapally features another intriguing contest, with the sitting MLA, Gandra Satyanarayana of the Congress and the BJP’s Keerti Reddy, granddaughter of former MP Jangareddy, all vying for victory.Boath is yet another constituency in the spotlight, with BRS and the BJP fielding strong candidates, while the Congress is likely to put forward an experienced leader. The competition here is expected to be intense. In Khairatabad, MLA Danam Nagender faces competition from the BJP’s Ch Ramchandra Reddy and P Vijaya Reddy of the Congress. This segment is likely to be one of the most fascinating in the upcoming elections due to the strong traditional vote bases of the three leaders.

Amberpet Assembly segment will see the Congress fielding DCC president Rohin Reddy, and the BJP is yet to finalise its candidate. The BRS has chosen its sitting MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, making this a battleground worth watching.

Nirmal Assembly promises a three-way contest, with Minister Indrakaran Reddy from the ruling party, A Maheswar Reddy representing the BJP, and a new candidate, Srihari Rao, contesting for the Congress.In Ramagundam too, the BRS, Congress and BJP are fielding strong candidates. The competition is expected to be a three-way fight, with significant voter participation. In Ramagundam, Makkan Raj Thakur of the Congress will be taking on the sitting MLA of the BRS, independent candidate Somarapu Satyanarayana and BJP’s K Sandhya Rani.

Kothagudem is expected to see the BRS MLA taking on a CPI candidate. While the BJP is yet to finalise its nominee, independent candidate Edavelli Krishna, who posed a strong challenge in the last Assembly elections, is expected to join the fray, resulting in another triangular battle.Several other segments, including Patancheru, Serilingampally, Nizamabad, Armoor, Dubbak, Kalwakurthy, Peddapalli and more, are also poised for triangular contests.As these electoral battles intensify, all parties are experiencing heightened tension, with margins of victory expected to be within the hundreds or even less than 2,000 votes.

