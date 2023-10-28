Telangana: Battle royale on cards in high-stake segments

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming elections to the Telangana Assembly, several seats have become very hot with top leaders of the three parties — BRS, Congress, and BJP — contesting from there. However, some of them may not be their home constituencies.

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is contesting from his home constituency of Kodangal though he lost the election in 2018 to BRS’ P Narender Reddy, the ruling party leaders are determined to make sure that he bites the dust once again. The Congress is also taking it as a prestige issue to regain the seat.

BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who is one of the prominent faces of the BJP, will be contesting not only from his home turf of Huzurabad but also from Gajwel from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election. The ruling party leaders are out to ensure his defeat in both the segments.

In Munugode, which witnessed a very expensive byelection last year has become a cynosure of all eyes once again as former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be contesting from the Congress. He was in the fray as BJP nominee in the by-election but lost to BRS candidate Kuskuntla Prabhakar Reddy.

In Huzurnagar, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy who will be in the fray hopes to win the seat with not less than 50,000 votes majority. He has said if he cannot get that kind of majority, he will quit politics for good. The BRS candidate is also very strong and a battle royale can be expected in the election.

Nalgonda will witness a fight between Congress’ nominee and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and the BRS sitting MLA who is fielded once again. The BRS MLA also has a good following. With support from the party State leadership, he is preparing to take on Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

In Khammam district, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking reelection from Madhira. He is locked in a fierce battle with BRS nominee Kamal Raj.The battle for Palair and Khammam is also rousing interest. The Congress leaders have challenged that they would not let BRS nominees win the election and enter the portals of the Assembly.

In a few segments like Maheswaram, Sherlingampally, Karimnagar, and Korutla, the electoral battle would be very interesting to watch as important leaders are in the fray.On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy, making the election very important for the two seats. People are debating among themselves as to how much majority would he get in the two segments.

Then there is T Harish Rao in Siddipet, where the election is always one-sided. In 2018, he had secured almost all the votes in the constituency, leaving very little for his rivals. His majority had crossed the one lakh vote mark. In Sricilla, KCR’s son KTR is in the fray, making it another important segment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: In the upcoming elections to the Telangana Assembly, several seats have become very hot with top leaders of the three parties — BRS, Congress, and BJP — contesting from there. However, some of them may not be their home constituencies. TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, who is contesting from his home constituency of Kodangal though he lost the election in 2018 to BRS’ P Narender Reddy, the ruling party leaders are determined to make sure that he bites the dust once again. The Congress is also taking it as a prestige issue to regain the seat. BJP MLA Eatala Rajender, who is one of the prominent faces of the BJP, will be contesting not only from his home turf of Huzurabad but also from Gajwel from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is seeking re-election. The ruling party leaders are out to ensure his defeat in both the segments.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In Munugode, which witnessed a very expensive byelection last year has become a cynosure of all eyes once again as former MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy will be contesting from the Congress. He was in the fray as BJP nominee in the by-election but lost to BRS candidate Kuskuntla Prabhakar Reddy. In Huzurnagar, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy who will be in the fray hopes to win the seat with not less than 50,000 votes majority. He has said if he cannot get that kind of majority, he will quit politics for good. The BRS candidate is also very strong and a battle royale can be expected in the election. Nalgonda will witness a fight between Congress’ nominee and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and the BRS sitting MLA who is fielded once again. The BRS MLA also has a good following. With support from the party State leadership, he is preparing to take on Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. In Khammam district, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka is seeking reelection from Madhira. He is locked in a fierce battle with BRS nominee Kamal Raj.The battle for Palair and Khammam is also rousing interest. The Congress leaders have challenged that they would not let BRS nominees win the election and enter the portals of the Assembly. In a few segments like Maheswaram, Sherlingampally, Karimnagar, and Korutla, the electoral battle would be very interesting to watch as important leaders are in the fray.On the other hand, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is contesting from Gajwel and Kamareddy, making the election very important for the two seats. People are debating among themselves as to how much majority would he get in the two segments. Then there is T Harish Rao in Siddipet, where the election is always one-sided. In 2018, he had secured almost all the votes in the constituency, leaving very little for his rivals. His majority had crossed the one lakh vote mark. In Sricilla, KCR’s son KTR is in the fray, making it another important segment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp