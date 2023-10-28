Telangana: BJP gives new spin to family rule

Vivek Bhoomi By

BJP gives new spin to family rule

The BJP’s avowed goal of putting an end to family rule or dynastic politics has come into question. Defying its policy, it has nominated former Mahabubnagar MP AP Jithender Reddy’s son AP Mithun Kumar Reddy for the Mahabubnagar Assembly seat. The successors of leaders from BJP have already found their names in the candidates’ list announced till now. More names could figure in the list which will be announced in the days to come. However, BJP leaders say that it will not be fair to discourage the sons and daughters of politicians from serving the party, and their family-line can’t be allowed to become a disadvantage for them. The BJP leaders maintain that when they say ‘family rule’,they actually mean that no family should be allowed to rule a State or the country in perpetual succession.

Vaada or vaayda?

People want to convey one thing and end up saying something else. In the last few days, it could be seen that the Hindi word ‘vaada’ (promise) has become ‘vaayda’ (to postpone) in the public speeches of political leaders. In a recent public meeting, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had repeatedly used the word ‘Vaayda’ while talking about the party’s assurances for Telangana. Even during Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech, the translation of ‘vaada’ ended up being pronounced as ‘vaayda’ by BJP State president G Kishan Reddy in Suryapet public meeting on Friday. Though the people could understand what the leaders wanted to convey, there are those who are wondering if ‘vaadas’ will become ‘vaaydas’ after coming to power.

