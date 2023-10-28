UoH, NIT, Warangal among 100 to receive 5G Use Case Lab

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/HANAMKONDA: University of Hyderabad (UoH) received a 5G Use Case Lab at the seventh edition of the India Mobile Congress 2023 on Friday. These labs are being developed under the ‘100 5G labs initiative’ unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The University is expected to receive equipment worth Rs 50 lakh.

Once operational, the lab will be coordinated by the School of Computer and Information Sciences at UoH.Under this initiative, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) will set up 100 5G Use Case Labs at higher educational institutions across the country to facilitate the development and experimentation of 5G applications across socioeconomic verticals such as education, agriculture, health, power, and transportation among others.

The Union government will fund 80% of CAPEX for the Lab setup and 100% of OPEX expenses for the next four years. The beneficiary institution will contribute to the remaining of the CAPEX according to the price discovery from financial bids. The 5G lab equipment would include 5G SA infrastructure (mid band), 5G SIMs, dongles, Internet of Things (IoT) gateway, router and Application Server to meet lab needs along with management dashboard.

NIT, Warangal also among the 100 academic institutions

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal is also among the 100 academic institutions to get the ‘5G Use Case Lab’.Prof D Vakula, Head, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering said “NIT Warangal bagged one of the three prestigious 5G use case labs sanctioned to the higher educational institutes in Telangana by the Union government to develop innovative and unprecedented 5G applications for next-generation industries and services. The lab will be set-up in the Electronics and Communications Engineering department to serve academics, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), and start-ups in the region to test the reliability, effectiveness of their solutions, and quality of services before launching the products and services in the market.”

“The lab will be utilised by UG, PG, and Ph.D. students apart from industries to impart 5G, IoT, and AI-based knowledge and practical experience. It will be used for innovative solutions in areas of healthcare, automotive, manufacturing, education and logistics,” she adds.

