DK Shivakumar invites K Chandrasekhar Rao to Karnataka to verify implementation of guarantees

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said that the Congress government has implemented all the five guarantees given to the people of the state before the elections.

“I am throwing an open challenge to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to come to Karnataka and see whether we are implementing the five guarantees or not. I will arrange a bus for KCR to visit Karnataka anytime to see the implementation of the promises we have made.

The Congress also will implement all the five guarantees in Telangana when it comes to power,” he declared.

Calling upon voters to ensure the victory of Congress candidate Rammohan Reddy in Parigi, he said the people of Telangana should repay Sonia Gandhi’s debt by voting the party to power.

All sections of society will be empowered if Cong wins: DKS



Addressing the massive crowds, Shivakumar said the history of the Congress is the country’s history and the country’s strength is Congress strength. He added that when Congress comes to power, all sections of society will come to power.

He sought to know from the gathering whether they were getting everything that was promised by the BRS.

Stating that the people of Karnataka are getting ‘zero’ electricity bills, Shivakumar said that the six guarantees of Telangana Congress were better than the five guarantees of Karnataka. Stating that as many as 1.10 crore women in Karnataka were getting `2,000 under the Gruha Laxmi scheme as well as free bus travel, Shivakumar said that the Mahalakshmi scheme will be implemented in Telangana too.

Dispelling the narratives promoted by the BRS that the agriculture sector in Karnataka was suffering due to power outages, Shivakumar said that farmers in his state were currently getting five hours but the government was committed to providing seven hours.

He said that this was due to a shortage of power generation, while the Telangana Congress will provide power as promised.

PCC chiefs and their camaraderie

During the bus yatra, the bonhomie between the PCC presidents of Karnataka and Telangana was on display, with the duo recounting each other’s merits and achievements.

During his public speeches, the Karnataka PCC president drew a comparison with his Telangana counterpart to showcase the latter’s ability to improve Karnataka’s five guarantees.

Revanth said that he ascended to the TPCC chief position with the help of Shivakumar. He said, “Shivakumar has extended his support by informing Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that I will lead the party,” Revanth said.

