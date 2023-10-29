Eyeing Congress, BRS dissidents, Telangana BJP keeps list on hold

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP has been going slow on its second list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections with a purpose -- it is waiting to welcome leaders from the Congress who are disappointed at not getting the ticket.

The BJP’s strategy is to woo these leaders and field them as candidates. Senior BJP leaders are identifying leaders, including dissidents of the BRS and Congress, who hold considerable sway in their respective segments and have sent feelers to them. These aspirants and dissident leaders have reportedly sought assurances of tickets from the BJP. They are willing to join the party, but only if these assurances are given before the formal announcement of candidates.

BJP sources revealed that the saffron party’s election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender is scouting for potential candidates in the Congress for fielding them as BJP candidates in districts like Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda and others. Rajender has compiled a list of such leaders that has been presented to the BJP central leadership for finalising the candidates. The party’s election committee is expected to convene on October 31 and confirm the entry of these dissident leaders into the BJP.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leaders have not yet confirmed their participation in the Assembly elections, sparking discussions about potential candidates in various segments. The suspense about who will contest from constituencies like Amberpet, Gadwal, Musheerabad, Khammam and other segments remains.

However, if rumours are to be believed, a BC leader might contest from Gadwal, and in Amberpet, it is uncertain whether Kishan Reddy will contest. If not, speculation surrounds BJP senior leader Gowtham Rao’s candidacy.

There appears to be a tough choice for the party for Musheerabad, between Bandaru Dattatreya’s daughter Vijaya Lakshmi, or former minister Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram. Senior leader and former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy is expected to contest for the Lok Sabha seat while there is no clarity regarding the Assembly seat.

