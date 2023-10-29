For BRS, Congress, BCs are use and throw: Eatala Rajender

Vivek Bhoomi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Claiming that the BJP was the only party that has created a platform and situation that enables Backward Classes to realise their dream of grabbing the political power they deserve, BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on Saturday recalled that the saffron party has decided to field more BC candidates in more 40 constituencies and that it has also promised to make a BC the chief minister if voted to power.

Speaking at a function to celebrate and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to make a BC the chief minister of Telangana in case the party comes to power in the state, Rajender said that the Congress always claims to be working for all the sections but has not been able to give BCs their rightful representation in seat allotments.

The celebrations were held at the BJP party office at Nampally. “As long as the BRS is in power, only members of the Kalvakuntla family will hold powerful positions. People from other castes or sections won’t be able to occupy positions of power. Has there been a single occasion where an OBC or MBC was made a chief minister for even a year? Only one family is becoming powerful and wealthy in Telangana,” Rajender said.

Questioning why the people needed to vote for Congress which gave only 23 tickets to BCs or the BRS which couldn’t even give 20 tickets to BCs, BJP MP K Laxman said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao couldn’t give even a single BRS ticket to a BC woman to contest the Assembly elections.

“They always wanted BCs to be their slaves. If BCs start questioning them, they will start announcing buffaloes, sheep and fish for BC sections. But they will keep political power within their family,” Laxman alleged, adding that the BJP is the only party to announce that it will make a BC the chief minister in Telangana.

